'Vile' Buffalo mass shooting post leads to corrections officer's suspension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A state corrections officer who mocked victims of the Tops Market mass shooting on social media has been suspended and could be fired.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on Tuesday issued a statement about the correction officer, whose "despicable" and "vile" post on Facebook drew condemnation.

The corrections officer could also face charges.

"The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules, and will not be tolerated," the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement.

"This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department. The individual responsible has been suspended without pay and DOCCS will be seeking termination.

"The Department has engaged the Civil Rights Task Force, which we are members of, for potential criminal prosecution. The Department has also launched an internal investigation to identify and discipline any staff who may have engaged with the posting."

Also on Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul offered a message of hope for her hometown at President Biden's event at the at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

President Biden's appearance came three days after a mass shooting at the Tops Market of Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded.

As she has in days past, Hochul shared her anger about what happened.

"We're still trying to comprehend this," Hochul said. "But there's also this other side of our broken heart that is filled with some anger, and it's because we're human beings."

Hochul lashed out about racism and white nationalism, and how they are "now becoming way too mainstream. They are not just on the dark web anymore. They're starting to percolate up, where actually elected officials are starting to embrace them and talk about them."