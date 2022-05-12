'We will reflect on these events': NRA releases statement with plans to still hold annual convention

The NRA president sent a letter to Gov. Abbott calling on him to not attend the conference, and instead, take action to prevent the next mass shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — The National Rifle Associations' annual convention is still slated to take place this weekend. However, it's causing an uproar after at least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

On May 12, the NRA announced Former President Trump would headline the 2022 NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Friday, May 27.

Trump, Governor Abbott and Senator Cruz are scheduled to speak in Houston.

The NRA tweeted that it will reflect on the shooting and pray for the victims. Singer Don McClean canceled his concert at the convention, saying it would be "disrespectful and hurtful" to perform.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set in motion a pair of firearms background-check bills Wednesday in response to the school massacre in Texas.

Schumer implored his Republican colleagues to cast aside the gun lobby and reach across the aisle for a compromise bill.

Meantime, the NRA president sent a letter to Gov. Abbott calling on him to not attend the conference, and instead, take action to prevent the next mass shooting.