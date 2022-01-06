Remembering Eliahna Cruz Torres: A compassionate, loving girl who loved softball

10 year old Eliahna Cruz Torres will be laid to rest Thursday. She was one of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas — Funerals for the 21 killed at Robb Elementary will continue over the next two weeks.

Wednesday, family, friends and loved ones honored 10 year old Eliahna Cruz Torres with a visitation and rosary.

Her family describes her as a loving, compassionate person who loved to be silly and make people laugh.

Eliahna loved playing softball and was looking forward to the last game of the season.

Her aunt said Eliahna spoke to her the day before the shooting about how nervous, but excited she was for her game. That game would have happened after school the day of the shooting.



“And she was excited because there were gonna, I guess, announce the ones that made it to all stars,” her aunt said. “And she was also saying like, 'what if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'girl you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.' So she was excited."

In a GoFundMe, her cousin said “My aunt (Eliahna’s mother) is battling many unknown questions as to why and how her baby had to be taken so soon.