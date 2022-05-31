Houston's Trae tha Truth supporting families of Uvalde school shooting victims

"Definitely makes you understand to value time with your kids because nothing is promised," Trae tha Truth said. "Imagine if that was one of our children."

UVALDE, Texas — As families continue to cope in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Houstonians are doing what they can to help. That includes Houston artist and activist Trae tha Truth.

"People don't know, but I actually have ties to Uvalde," the Houston rapper said.

For Trae tha Truth, those ties are now stronger than ever. In the last week, he's met with several families who lost loved ones during the tragic mass shooting.

"Definitely makes you understand to value time with your kids because nothing is promised," he said. "Imagine if that was one of our children."

Tuesday, Trae visited the ever-growing memorial outside Robb Elementary School. He also attended Amerie Jo Garza's funeral.

"I haven't lost a child, so I don't know. I can only comfort so much," said Trae. "I don't know that feeling. But just something about seeing children in a casket."

Last week Garza became a Junior Girl Scout. And Tuesday, before her funeral service, the Girl Scouts awarded her the rare National Bronze Cross for saving a life or attempting to do so at the risk of her own.

Garza's obituary said the 10-year-old had a heart of gold, loved Chick-fil-A and wanted to be an art teacher.

"My youngest son is around this age," said Trae.

That's one of the many reasons why he plans to continue being here long after the cameras are gone.