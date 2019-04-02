COLUMBIA, S.C. — Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring for 2019, and it looks like the groundhog will be right, at least for this week.

Temperatures will be climbing to spring-like levels starting today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Things will be warming up even more Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

The record high temperatures this week are:

Monday, February 4 - 81°

Tuesday, February 5 - 82°

Wednesday, February 6 - 80°

Thursday, February 7 - 80°

Friday, February 8 - 76°

Lots of sunshine is expected today. There may be a few more clouds Tuesday, but right now, there is little chance for rain through the workweek.

WLTX

The warm-than-normal temperatures may stick around for the Southeast. According the Weather Prediction Center, the odds are good that the spring-like temperatures will continue through the middle of February.