BERKELEY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a St. Louis County gas station Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers from the Berkeley Police Department responded to a call for flourishing of a weapon in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road, which is where a BP gas station is located.

A St. Louis County police spokesperson said a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment.

The Berkeley Police Department requested the county’s assistance.

Police said the investigation remains very active.

Aerial images from Sky5 showed about a dozen police vehicles at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Early investigation revealed the man who was shot was asked to leave the store after flourishing a gun inside the store. The man refused to leave the store and tried to enter the secure area of the store where the clerk and cash register were located, police said.

An employee of the store then shot the man.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Man charged with murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn during looting

RELATED: Missouri National Guardsmen at Florissant Police Department following viral video