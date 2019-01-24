ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Metropolitan police officer mishandled a firearm and fatally shot another officer early Thursday morning.

According to police, two officers who were on-duty met an off-duty officer at a home in the 700 block of Dover around 1 a.m.

While they were in the living room, one of the officers mishandled a gun and shot 24-year-old Katlyn Alix in the chest. Alix was not working at the time, police said. She had been with the department for two years.

The weapon was recovered from the scene.

The two officers on duty are both 29 years old - the one who mishandled the gun has been with the department for one year. Police have not said if either officer is on administrative leave.

The Force Investigation Unit responded and is handing the ongoing investigation, police said.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner confirmed they also responded to the scene and are investigating the officer’s death.

'In honor of Officer Katlyn Alix, members of the #SLMPD will be wearing the Department mourning band. "Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her, 'Chief John Hayden said on Twitter.

'Terribly sad - blessings to her family, friends and the entire Slmpd community,' Mayor Krewson said in a tweet.

Police Union Business Manager Jeff Roorda released the following statement on behalf of the Association

"The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Police Officers Association lost one our own early this morning in a tragic incident that is still under investigation.

"We know that the press and the public want to understand what happened. So do we. But for now, we wait; we wonder; and we weep.

"We ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of this young officer's family, friends and co-workers as they mourn.

"The motto of the National Law Enforcement Memorial is, 'It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.'

"That's what we should focus on right now, how this officer lived. She served her community and her nation with dignity and courage both as a police officer and as a member of the military. That is how she lived, as a hero. And, for now, that is all anybody needs to know."

