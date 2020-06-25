St. Paul police say infant still missing

The St. Paul Police Department sent out a tweet just before 3 p.m. saying they had located Chanelle, but just at 4:30 p.m. tweeted that she's still missing.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul say 7-month-old Chanelle Jaliyah Jones is still missing after she was allegedly taken from her mother earlier Thursday.

The St. Paul Police Department sent out a tweet just before 3 p.m. saying they had located Chanelle, but at 4:30 p.m. the department tweeted that she's still missing.

"We are concerned for the welfare of Chanelle Jones and still need to locate her," St. Paul police said in a tweet at 4:21 p.m.

Police are asking that anyone who knows any information as to where Chanelle might be located should call 911.