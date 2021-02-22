St. Petersburg mayor on lowering flags for Limbaugh: 'We don't honor hatred'

Instead, the mayor tweeted, flags will be lowered for fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg will not lower flags to half-staff following the death of conservative and controversial talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted.

He announced the city's stance in a reply to another Twitter user, who asked the mayor not to follow through on Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent order to lower flags in honor of Limbaugh.

The governor's decision hasn't been widely accepted, with the state's top elected Democratic official, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, saying she won't direct her offices under her direction to lower flags.

Limbaugh, 70, died Feb. 17, following complications of lung cancer. He became one of the top-rated radio hosts during his decades on air, and a polarizing one at that. While promoting conservative causes and ideals, he routinely attacked liberals, mocked Michael J. Fox and his battle with Parkinson's disease and joked about those who were dying from AIDS.

DeSantis called Limbaugh "an absolute legend...a friend of mine, and just a great person.

"Not lowering flags for Rush," Kriseman tweeted. "In St. Pete we don't honor hatred, racism, bigotry, homophobia, or anything else he has spewed over the years. We are, however, honoring the life of Deputy Michael Magli of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office."

Kriseman made mention of Magli, who was killed Feb. 17, in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver. The fallen deputy's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

DeSantis ordered flags lowered for Magli after Kriseman tweeted his response.