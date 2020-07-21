Arkansas State Police said two young girls in Booneville are alleged victims of being in a hot car parked outside their home.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police said two young girls in Booneville are alleged victims of being in a hot car parked outside their home.

Police say 21-year-old Kaylee Petchenik called 911 and told police she had taken a nap, and when she woke up her two daughters were missing.

A Booneville police officer responded to the home and found both children unconscious in the car's back floorboard.

Three-year-old Lakyn Petchenik was pronounced dead at the hospital and her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

15-month-old Olivia remains hospitalized in Little Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police, she is in stable but critical condition.

"Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for consideration," state police said in a statement.