Tennessee waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year starting July 1

Eligible vehicles include motorcycles, passenger cars and motor homes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People won't need to spend much money registering their vehicles starting July 1, when the state officially starts waiving registration fees.

The Tennessee General Assembly previously approved the waiver in Public Chapter 1143 and it will last until June 30, 2023. It covers Class A and Class B vehicles, waiving $16.75 for Class A registration fees and $23.75 for Class B registration fees.

Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles, while Class B includes passenger cars and motor homes. Other fees meant for safety and system improvements, as well as electric vehicle registration fees and county fees, will not be waived.