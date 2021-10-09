Central Georgia police officer shot and killed, GBI says

Few details were immediately available.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — A central Georgia police officer was shot and killed overnight, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Saturday.

The officer was with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, about two-and-a-half-hours southeast of Atlanta and a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.

"The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them," the GBI tweeted.

There were no immediate additional details in the shooting. The officer has not yet been identified.

The same department also lost an officer earlier this year to COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety sent its condolences to the Alamo Police Department.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department's Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer's family, blood and blue," the agency tweeted.