Border Patrol agents find teen caring for infant sibling near Hidalgo

The 13-year-old and his seven-month-old sibling were allegedly abandoned by their mother three weeks before they entered the United States.

HIDALGO, Texas — United States Border Patrol agents found several unaccompanied children, including a seven-month-old traveling with his teen brother near Hidalgo.

According to a press release from U.S Customs and Border Protection, on Saturday night, McAllen agents working near Hidalgo, apprehended 17 illegal aliens shortly after a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande.

The majority of the group consisted of unaccompanied children, including an infant.

Agents interviewed a 13-year-old Honduran national, who was carrying the infant, and found out their mother abandoned them three weeks before they entered into the United States.