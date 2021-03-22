x
Letters carved into original bronze door of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Authorities said someone carved letters into the original door of America's tallest lighthouse.

Authorities in North Carolina say that vandals have carved letters and other shapes into the original bronze door of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on the Outer Banks. 

The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday that investigators don’t know exactly when the door was vandalized. The incident remains under investigation. 

The lighthouse was completed in 1870 and is said to be the tallest brick lighthouse in the country. 

The National Park Service said in a statement that graffiti is often extremely difficult to remove. It added that repairs are often costly and time-consuming and may not restore the site to its former condition.

Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber/Cape Hatteras National Seashore
National Park Service says someone carved letters into Cape Hatteras Lighthouse's original bronze door.
