x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Truck crashes into bridge over Georgia highway, shifting it six feet

The incident happened Thursday morning, GDOT said.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — A truck crashed into a Georgia bridge and shifted it six feet, requiring the closure of a stretch of interstate between Macon and Savannah early Thursday.

The incident happened on I-16 in Treutlen County. The interstate is now closed between Exit 71 and Exit 78 with no timeframe for reopening as crews work to manage the situation.

RELATED: Distracted driving leading to more fatal accidents in Georgia, officials say

Images posted by the Georgia Department of Transportation appeared to show the bed of a large dump truck - full of what appeared to be huge wheels for industrial equipment - leaned up against the bridge.

The bridge is located along Georgia State Route 86.

GDOT announced the following detour information:

Westbound detour: 
Take Exit 78- Turn Right onto Highway 221 North, Left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, Left onto State Route 15, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71

Eastbound detour:
Take Exit 71 – Turn Right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, Left onto State Route 46, Left onto State Route 56, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 78

Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced that he will conduct a press conference with GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry at 3 p.m. to provide more information on the situation.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Related Articles