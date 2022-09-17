Players, fans run out of high school football game in Augusta after shots fired, deputies say

Multiple firearms and shell casings were discovered in the parking lot, deputies noted.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A high school football game in Augusta was ended Friday night after multiple shots were fired following a fight in the crowd that led to the parking lot, Richmond County Sheriff said.

Deputies said they responded to a call of several gunshots heard coming from Laney Walker High School. When they arrived at the scene, Richmond County Board of Education officers had two men detained, according to a statement.

Multiple firearms and shell casings were discovered in the parking lot, deputies noted. Two vehicles in the surrounding parking lot were hit by gunfire while deputies said the two men were booked into jail after they arrived.

After people heard gunfire ring out, many fans and players immediately ran out of the stadium, according to a post on Twitter by K-12 School Shooting Database. The public address announcer told the remaining fans to leave the game.

High school player slammed his helmet on the 50 yard line in frustration after gunfire cancelled the Laney High School and Thomson High (GA) in the 3rd quarter.



PA announcer told remaining fans to leave the stadium. Many players and fans already ran when the shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/59atAgc9HC — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) September 17, 2022