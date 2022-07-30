Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

The Peach State didn't land the jackpot, but it did have a couple big winners.

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night.

But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings.

According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five white balls for a second-tier prize - and the second tier prize is not a bad consolation.

It's worth $1 million - and two lucky Georgians were among the 26 to hit it.

11Alive has reached out to Georgia Lottery officials to see where the lucky tickets were purchased.

Mega Millions said of the 26, six people played the Megaplier - which makes your lottery ticket cost more, but doubles the prize winning - to win $2 million. Three of those people were in Florida and there was also one each in Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

Of the remaining 20, two were in Georgia.

The rest of the 18 hailed from Florida (2), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), Texas (2), California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Mega Millions organizers also said there were 375 people who matched four white ball numbers and the gold mega ball to win at least $10,000.

According to Georgia Lottery figures, there were eight $10,000 winners in the Peach State, as well as three who played the Megaplier to win $20,000.

There were also 315 people in Georgia who matched four white balls to win $500 (34 people who played the Megaplier to win $1,000) and 798 people who matched three white balls and the gold mega ball for $200 (85 of which doubled up with the Megaplier).

There were also more than 35,000 people who matched either three white balls or two white balls and the gold mega ball to win at least $10.