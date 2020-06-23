Federal officials catch 178 at illegal Georgia cockfight

Agents seized nearly 800 roosters, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, guns and illegal drugs.

MIDVILLE, Ga. — State and federal officials have raided another major cockfighting ring in Georgia.

Federal officials say they found 178 people attending cockfights at an indoor arena near Midville on Saturday. All could face criminal charges related to animal fighting and gambling.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says agents seized nearly 800 roosters, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, guns and illegal drugs.

The owner of the Midville property has been charged with the federal crime of sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture.

Also Monday, 38 individuals were indicted from a Dec. 14 raid on a cockfighting tournament near Lincolnton.