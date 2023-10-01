Georgia correctional officer killed in attack by inmate

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was killed in what the Department of Corrections described as an assault from behind with a homemade weapon.

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia correctional officer was killed Sunday in an attack by an inmate, the state Department of Corrections said.

The department said Robert Clark, a corrections officer at Smith State Prison in Tattnall County, was assaulted from behind with a homemade weapon by an inmate he was escorting from the dining hall.

Another inmate also being escorted by Clark tried to intervene, a release said, and was also injured. That individual was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Clark, 42, began at Smith State Prison earlier this year.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a statement. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”