SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Driving around Upstate South Carolina, it's not too hard to find Bradford pear tree in bloom with their white flowers dotting the landscape.

However, the South Carolina Forestry Commission says these trees are 'invasive' and should be cut down.

As part of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, the Commission is warning anyone with Bradford pears on their property about the dangers of the tree -- including weak limbs that easily topple in severe weather, and thorns that fall, causing road hazards.

"These trees compete with, and cause damage to native plants," spokesperson David Jenkins said. "These trees should be cut down."

The Bradford pear originally became popular with developers because the trees grow quickly, but now are seldom used.

Kayla Edmonds with Pike's Nursery says there are terrific replacements for Bradford pears -- including star magnolia trees, cherry trees, and Cleveland pears.

Edmonds says Pike's Nursery won't be selling the Bradford pear because of the trouble it causes.

NBC Charlotte found Bob and Teresa Carbone walking the tree-lined streets in their Baxter Neighborhood. Both say they love having trees close to home, but agree the Bradford pear brings trouble.

"If it's creating a hazardous condition when it falls down, I would be in favor of cutting it down." Bob said.

"The tree can come down, or go toward the house," Teresa said. "We've seen things like that happen, we've even seen a tree cut a car right in half."

The S.C. Forestry Commission says to put a herbicide on the stump of the Bradford pear tree to prevent regrowth after taking one down.