CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Carlos T Mcgill is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mcgill, 42, was last seen on The Plaza on Milton Road. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He's 6'5" and weighs about 260 pounds, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts, and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237, or by calling 911.

