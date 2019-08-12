SWANSEA, S.C. — Swansea Police officers recover stolen Jeep, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a gun and methamphetamine.

Officer Contreras with the Swansea Police Department, witnessed a primer colored Jeep traveling on US 321 near HWY 6 on Friday December 6 near midnight.

The Jeep led the officer to believe that someone tried to alter the vehicle. A common technique used to change the appearance of a stolen vehicle.

After running a license plate check of the vehicle, it was confirmed to be stolen out of Lexington County.

Contreras attempted to stop the vehicle by initiating his lights and sirens and the Jeep sped up in an attempt to evade and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicles reached speeds up to 120 mph traveling down 321 towards Gaston. Major Watkins and Sargent Marzol of the Gaston Police Department joined the pursuit when it entered Gaston and other surrounding agencies assisted by placing stop sticks flattening 3 of the tires.

The pursuit lasted 18 miles and ended inside the complex of the Cayce Rock Quarry where the driver, Jesse Spearman, was taken into custody.

After a search of the stolen vehicle, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine were located. Also recovered was a loaded stolen 9mm pistol that was in the drivers seat.

Spearman was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for a Blue Lights, Possession of Meth 3rd Offense, Felony in Possession of a Firearm, Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, Habitual Offender, Possession of Burglary Tools, Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Liquor Violation.

