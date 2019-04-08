COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend was on the wet side with showers and thunderstorms across the Midlands both on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, that pattern will continue into the start of the work week.

Monday will start off mostly dry and mostly cloudy, with scattered storms forecast across the Midlands firing off between noon and 2 pm and lasting into the evening hours.

While Monday will not be a washout, it will be mostly cloudy all day. The cloud cover combined with showers will keep temperatures in the upper 80s.

Any storms that do develop are not forecast to be severe in nature, but can still have heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, the chance for an afternoon shower or storm remains, but more isolated in nature compared to Monday.

Drier weather is forecast to return Thursday and Friday with sunny conditions. Not only will it be dry, but temperatures are on the rise as well. Late week, temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s.