COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a weekend with scattered showers and storms, the start of the work week will follow suit.

Monday afternoon is forecast to see another round of slow moving storms that could produce some locally heavy rainfall. The storms can last into the early evening hours before drying out early Tuesday morning.

With increased cloud cover and the storms Monday afternoon, temperatures are only forecast to reach the upper 80s.

The chance for afternoon storms decreases to 30% for Tuesday and Wednesday, but with the decrease in rain chance comes an increase in temperatures.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday and Friday, the chance for rain goes away with a more stable weather pattern in place. Temperatures will respond by climbing into the mid 90s on both days.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the rain chance does return in the form of typical afternoon showers and storms, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s.