On Friday, January 4, 2018, Scott Aguiar says he was coming home from work in the late morning when he noticed that the front door of his Toyota Rav4 was opened.

"I noticed that the things had moved around," said Aguiar. "The glove box was open and instantly saw evidence of a particular item missing."

According to an incident report by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, there was no sign of forced entry, but Agiuar stated to deputies that his tan Glock 9mm had been taken out of the glove box.

Fortunately, Aguiar has security cameras around his Hopkins area home. Footage shows that around 2 a.m. three individuals were inside his car.

"The video just shows them checking the neighbors house, then came to my vehicle and that's when I have to really blame myself for leaving my car unlocked which I almost never do," says Aguiar. "They really got lucky. Then they moved on down the street where a litter of dogs lit up and they came running back."

The three suspects were wearing hoodies that covered their faces, but Aguiar gave the footage to investigators.

According to Richland County's online data, at least six car break-ins occurred near Aguiar's home in the month of December alone.

He says he knows he was in the wrong for leaving his car unlocked, but urges others to remain alert.

"Don't ever forget to lock your cars at the very least. The other thing is diligence, this is 2 am. Some people come home and they see people walking along the street. So it's vigilance."

Several neighbors of Aguiar have said, via a neighborhood forum, that they too have been victims of car break-ins recently.

RCSD says they are hopeful that these stories will encourage homeowner to lock their car doors in the future.