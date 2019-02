MANNING, S.C. — A Manning high school student posted on social media that she wanted to shoot up the school and herself on Sunday February 24.

Educators learned of the post on Monday February 25 and when the student arrived at the school the school administration brought the student into the office and contacted her parents and law enforcement.

From the investigation, the student was immediately suspended form the school pending further disciplinary action.

"We believe that the vigilant and prompt actions of the school administration supported by the school resource officers has preserved the safety of students at Manning high school," said Dr. Daniel McMacthern the assistant superintendent of personnel at Clarendon School district 2 in a written statement.