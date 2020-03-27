COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer-like conditions are expected over the next several days across the area.

High pressure will move offshore and temperatures will rise to potential record levels over the next two days.

The record high today is 88° set in 1994. We are expecting highs in the middle to upper 80s, some places may even make it to 90 degrees.

Saturday could be even hotter. We are expecting temperatures to climb into the lower 90s. The record high Saturday is 92° set in 1907.

A weak cold front will approach the area Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

WLTX

The next several days will be dry, but March has been a wet month. The Columbia airport has gotten at least a trace of rain 15 of the first 26 days of the month.

The dry, hot weather will lead to high pollen counts over the next several days. Pollen levels will be high today and it will continue to be high through Monday.

WLTX

Even though the next few days will be hot for March, some cooler weather is expected in April.

WLTX

The 8-14 temperature outlook indicates, cooler-than-normal conditions for us April 3-9.

It may be tempting to plant you spring garden this weekend, but we still could have a frost or even a freeze next month.