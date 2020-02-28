SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — R. E. Davis College Preparatory Academy in Sumter is seeing positive changes to the school since issues were raised over the summer.

In July of 2019, dozens of parents and community members voiced their concerns, over the newly consolidated school, during a meeting hosted by the Sumter NAACP.

RELATED: Sumter NAACP discusses school issues

During the 2018-2019 school year, Mayewood Middle School students were sent to R. E. Davis Elementary to create the new college preparatory academy. This was part of a district-wide consolidation of schools to help save money.

The Sumter School District heard those concerns and addressed them. That includes hiring a new custodian, assigning a School Resource Officer to the school, providing uniforms for all for the school's sports teams, and installing 160 lockers for the middle school students, previously at Mayewood Middle.

There were 20 issues that were addressed by the district.

A list of 20 improvements made by the Sumter School District to R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy.

wltx

"The superintendent and her staff have been working on the issues, the deficiencies that we found," says Elizabeth Kilgore, president of the Sumter NAACP. "All of them have not been addressed, but it is a process. It's not going to happen overnight."

Kilgore says there's still work that is needed, but "I appreciate that they are taking the time to look at these issues that affecting our schools."

On Thursday night, the Sumter NAACP, community member and representatives with the school district, gathered to talk about the other issues in need of addressing.

"We need Sumter County to invest in these students," explained one concerned parent in attendance.

Some in attendance expressed concern for the lack of athletic opportunities for the middle school students at the school, including having their own football stadium and track facilities.

Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox says they will keep discussing those opportunities but are focused on staying out of fiscal emergency status with the SC Department of Education.

"Our focus this year has truly been on the instructional program and making sure academically that students are receiving rigorous instruction in a space that is adequate within the school house," says Dr. Martin-Knox. "So we have not engaged in detailed discussion about a field. Just coming off of fiscal emergency, that's at the top of the list because as a district we can't go back into fiscal emergency. We just want to make sure that our kids are not held at a deficit."

A lot of the discussion also focused on attendance lines, and ways the district is working to tweak the open enrollment process. That process allows students to attend other schools throughout the district based on academic opportunities.

"Open enrollment was designed for a programmatic purpose for a course of study," says Dr. Martin-Knox. "Right now there are no outlying courses of study other than one of our high schools."

Dr. Martin-Knox says she hopes that closing loopholes within the program will make sure class sizes are kept down and attendance is up in the rural schools.