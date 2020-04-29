SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 157 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 51 grams of marijuana during a search warrant

at a unit in Alice Drive Apartments on Alice Drive on April 23.

Deputies also seized pills, $8,900 in cash and one firearm from the apartment on Alice Drive last week.

Deputies estimat the value of the fentanyl seized at approximately $31,400 and the estimated value of the marijuana is $510.

Tyrell Billups, 29, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl with an enhancement for trafficking more than 28 grams at one time; two counts of distribution of heroin; four counts of distribution of narcotics near a school; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sumter County Sheriff Department

Tyrell Billups, 29, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl with an enhancement for trafficking more than 28 grams at one time; two counts of distribution of heroin; four counts of distribution of narcotics near a school; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and felon in possession of a firearm.

“We continue to seize more and more fentanyl in Sumter County,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “The amounts we sometimes seize during a single traffic stop or court-approved search are alarming because of the deadly potential of the drug. Fentanyl has already been attributed to many drug overdoses in the county and those numbers are increasing"