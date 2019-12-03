COLUMBIA, S.C. — There was a clear divide among the Sumter School Board during Monday night’s meeting.

Board members went back and forth discussing the reopening of FJ DeLaine Elementary School. Both F.J. DeLaine and Mayewood Middle were closed last year to save money for the district.

Last month the board voted to reopen Maywewood Middle, prompting a declaration of fiscal emergency by the South Carolina Department of Education.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman explained in a statement that “The Sumter School Board made a conscientious effort last year to fix the financial crossroads that it found itself in, but recent decision making by the board has undermined that effort.”

During the meeting board members made their case for why both schools should reopen.

“It was done in great haste last year,” says Sherril Ray, Area 2 board member. “Many times when you are closing schools you give people time to adjust to that. It’s a process that can take up to a year.

“The statistics and research show that small class sizes benefit low income and students of color,” says Brian Alston, Area 1 board member. “So yes, we have overcrowding. Yes, we have schools with low enrollment, but if we close the schools what are we going to do? We close the schools, we come before the public and say we need money and we need a bond referendum to build new schools, but you closed perfectly good facilities.”

Board Chair Ralph Canty explained that the schools need to close because of a decline in enrollment.

“When the children are no longer in the area, then the need for the school changes,” says Canty. “At the heart of our work is all of our students and we want all of them to have the best opportunity for achievement. No one wants to close a school, but sometimes things happen for the good of us all.”

The district took no action when returning from executive session to discuss the reopening of F.J. DeLaine.

However, they are waiting on a response from the Dept. of Education following their appeal of Spearman’s fiscal emergency declaration.

The Dept. of Education has 30 days to accept the district appeal.

From there the district will have 60 days to come up with a financial plan for keeping the schools open.