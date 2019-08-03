SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School board of Trustees has picked Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox as the school district's new superintendent.

Dr. Martin-Knox currently serves as the Chief of School Climate and Safety with Baltimore County Public Schools (MD) Other positions she has held in this district include Community Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools, Assistant Principal, and Principal. She began her education career as a middle school music teacher.

“Our Board was very pleased with Dr. Martin-Knox’s skills and experiences,” said Sumter Board Chairman Ralph Canty. “We believe she best fits qualities outlined in our community and staff written leadership profile. Dr. Martin-Knox also has strong experience in areas that will serve our district well now and in the future."

Dr. Martin-Knox was one of three recent finalists selected by the Board. All three finalists spent a day in the district touring schools, meeting employees and members of the community, and undergoing a second interview with the Board. Other finalists were:

Cynthia Ambrose currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of the Charleston County (SC) School District

Dr. Ron Hargrave currently serves as the Superintendent of Scotland County Schools (NC)

"All three finalists were excellent candidates and outstanding educational leaders. We believe, however, that Dr. Martin-Knox is the best fit for Sumter," said Canty.

"Selecting our next superintendent has been an important process for the Board, and we believe we have found an outstanding leader. We are very appreciative of the employee and community support we have received throughout our search, and we are looking forward to a great future for our district under Dr. Martin-Knox’s leadership," said Canty.