COLUMBIA, S.C. — At Sumter School District's Finance Committee Meeting on Monday, members recommended that trustees reconsider their decision to reopen Mayewood Middle School.

This comes after the school board voted 6-3 last Monday to reopen Mayewood, after closing the school and merging it with nearby R.E. Davis Elementary to save money last year.

Now, members of the Finance Committee are concerned the change could leave students and the district at risk.

"You have to make sure you've got money available for all the students," Finance Committee Member Bobby Anderson said. "You've got to make sure you provide a good education for the students and you've got to have the funding there to do that."

The committee's decision was based in-part on information provided by the school district, according to Anderson.

"Finances that we've worked on for a number of years here to get our financial house in order," Anderson said.

The State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is also adding pressure, asking school officials in a letter to provide a new financial plan that shows how they would pay to reopen Mayewood Middle School by this Wednesday.

"We're gonna have to come up with a plan, we're putting the final touches on that," Sumter School District's Interim Superintendent Debra Hamm said. "We'll have something available for Mrs. Spearman on Wednesday when we meet with her."