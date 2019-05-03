SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter store is creating a community for board and card game lovers in the area.

It's called Dragon Fly Games, and it's where people flock to play after work hours.

"We opened up a shop that could be a community for people who don't play video games, but play board games and card games," Blaze Barber, an employee at the store, said. "So that people can sit face-to-face and actually enjoy time with one another that isn't in front of a screen."

The store sells items like Dungeons and Dragons games, Asmodee classics and trading card games.

They also host game nights throughout the week where people can try out the store's games, or bring their own and play with others in-store — all at no cost.

"You see so many different people come through here," Barber said. "It's nice that people who have that interest can come here and regroup and find people that they maybe didn't think they would ever become friends with."

Dragon Fly Games is located at 5633 Broad Street in Sumter, SC.

News 19's Street Squad discovered this story while talking to people in Sumter's community.

