SUMTER, S.C. — Schools across South Carolina have been shut down until the end of March leaving parents left to navigate a new reality.

In Sumter, the school district continues to offer meals to students in need as well as alternative instruction to assist.

Kyana Coleman has a four-year-old in the district and described how the transition has been for her.

“It’s kind of rough ‘cause, you know, it’s hard for us to get babysitters, especially for two weeks, so that’s basically the main thing for me,” Coleman said.

She says her son thinks of it as a vacation. She’s just happy that schools are still offering breakfast and lunch while she navigates the change.

“It’s a lot of people in Sumter that need it so, we do appreciate it; we do appreciate it,” she said.

In a statement, the Sumter School District committed to offering students food during the closure. Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20 meals will be provided at the pick-up area at each school.

Students must be present at the time of pick up and expect to grab the food and go, rather than eating on site.

Online instruction has also been established. You can find those full details here.