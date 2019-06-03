SUMTER, S.C. — A Millwood Elementary School teacher is working to make a big impact on her students through a special handshake.

Her name is Tiffani Kruger and, after hearing about another teacher's handshake idea on the radio, she decided to give it a try with her students.

"It's all about me being able to build relationships with these kids," Kruger said. "I'm trying to instill the love for learning in them and they're not going to want to love learning and coming to school and being with me if they're not going to love me as a teacher and who I am."

She worked with students to come up with a unique handshake that they liked and memorized each one as a way to connect with her class.

"They know that whenever they sit in the hallway they're going to have a handshake, and they're going to have a hug and an I love you when they come in, in the morning," Kruger said. "I want their experience to be a positive one... so, it's like, why not? I can do it. I mean, there's 30 kids, but it's okay. We still manage to get it done."

News 19's Street Squad discovered this story while talking to people in Sumter's community.

