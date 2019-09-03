SUMTER, S.C. — The City of Sumter's Utility Billing Office will soon move to a larger space.

City officials announced Friday that a new, larger office will open Monday, March 18 to provide better customer service in a more spacious and secure environment.

The new building is just minutes away from its current location at the rear entrance of the Sumter Opera House and, according to officials, will include separate counters for those who need to make a quick payment, more private areas for opening new accounts and a drive-thru that doesn't cross a pedestrian walkway.

"We are truly happy and excited to relocate to our new office space on Harvin Street," Candi Quiroz, Utility Business Director, said. "We're especially pleased to be able to move into a new building with significantly more space, while remaining in the downtown Sumter area."

The current location will be closed Friday, March 15 to complete the move, but online payments and account information will remain available, officials say.

Regular office hours will resume on Monday, March 18 in the new building at 130 S. Harvin Street, Sumter, SC 29150.