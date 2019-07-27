COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday morning started off cool with low temperatures in the 60s throughout the Palmetto State.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be hot, but seasonable. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The weekend will also remain rain-free across the Midlands.

The dry weather is all due to an area of high pressure situated directly over the Southeast. This high pressure hinders storm activity and keeps temperatures on the warmer side.

The forecast for our area lakes and the coast looks great for Saturday as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on the lakes.

Along the coast, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will be quite breezy however, with a northeast wind at about 10-15 mph. A stray shower cannot be ruled out as well.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot across the Midlands and closer to the average of 93° for this time of year. The humidity will increase too. It will be mostly sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday.

A few isolated showers or storms will be possible Wednesday. Gradually, the chance for rain will increase Thursday and Friday.