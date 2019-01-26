COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a mostly cloudy end to the weekend. High temperatures Sunday were in the middle and lower 50s.

The clouds may stick around into early parts of Monday, but by late morning the sunshine should return. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s for the start of the new workweek.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday. This will bring rain to the area during the afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 50s.

A few of the forecast models have hinted the rain could turn over to a wintry mix late Tuesday in parts of the Midlands. Climatologically, this typically does not happen in these situations.

Usually for us, in this situation, the mountains delay the real cold air from moving into our area. By the time the atmosphere is cold enough for snow with these cold fronts, the precipitation is usually long gone.

This is not a good scenario for the Midlands to see any wintry precipitation. One important rule of thumb for us and wintry weather: The cold air has to be in place first. In this case, the cold air will be behind the rain.

As the rain moves out, colder air will filter into the area. Wednesday will be breezy, sunny and cold. Lows will be in the middle 20s, highs will be in the middle 40s.

It will be even colder Thursday. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 20s, highs will be in the middle 40s.

Temperatures will moderate as we go into Friday. Highs will be in the middle 50s.