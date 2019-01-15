GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the best star gazing sights of the year is already here. You don't want to miss a total lunar eclipse, which many are calling the "Super Wolf Blood Moon" this Sunday night.

Why the funny name? Super - means that this full moon is also a "super moon", when the moon appears a bit larger than usual because it is closer to the earth. Wolf - is a name given to the full moon that happens during January. Blood - a nickname given to lunar eclipses due to their reddish hue.

So what's it look like? The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has put together a simulation to show what the moon should look like on Sunday night, provided we have clear skies.

There are a few phases of the eclipse. The first one you'll want to pay attention to is the partial eclipse. That's when the moon starts to enter the earth's shadow.

10:33PM -- Partial Eclipse Begins

The moon starts to get darker at the start of the partial eclipse.

WFMY News 2

The partial eclipse will continue for more than an hour, with the earth's shadow eventually covering the moon. Once it's completely covered, then the total eclipse begins.

11:45 PM -- Total Eclipse Begins

The moon will be much darker at the start of the total eclipse, and will show a red hue.

WFMY News 2

The total eclipse will last for about an hour, but the color of the moon will change and get a bit deeper. It will go from a dark gray-red, to more reddish in color. That reddish color comes from the scattered of color as light passes through the earth's atmosphere and reflects on the moon. The maximum eclipse for us will be at 12:13AM.

12:13 AM -- Maximum Eclipse Reached

This is the best time to view the eclipse. The moon will have a reddish color.

WFMY News 2

After reaching maximum, the eclipse will wind down slowly over the course of the next couple of hours. You'll be able to continue to see the total eclipse through 12:43am.

12:43 AM -- Totals Eclipse Ends

The total eclipse will be the last of the darkness. Then light will start to return.

WFMY News 2

The moon will return to being partially eclipsed. Over the next hour, the partial eclipse will slowly end, with more and more light shining on the moon again.

1:42 AM -- Partial Eclipse Ends

The moon will return to almost full brightness at the end of the partial eclipse.

WFMY News 2

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes in between the moon and the sun. It's not super rare, with about 2 total lunar eclipses every 3 years. You don't need any protective glasses to view this kind of eclipse. It's just the same as looking at a regular moon.

While rain is expected for early Sunday, skies should clear out by the late evening hours, allowing most of us to view the eclipse. Do plan to bundle up, as some of the coldest air of the year will be blasting into the Piedmont at the same time.