Site of collapsed Surfside condominium building now mostly cleared of debris

Authorities have identified 96 people who died since the collapse.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — It's been about a month since the Champlain Towers South condominium building partially collapsed and today, there's just about nothing left.

Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat who represents Surfside and the immediate area in South Florida, shared several pictures on Twitter of the collapse site.

Surveillance video captured a large section of the building collapsing during the early morning hours of June 24. An around-the-clock, painstaking searching for survivors would begin almost immediately — the largest non-hurricane disaster response in Florida's history.

As of Wednesday, July 21, 96 people have been identified, including 95 people recovered from the collapse site and one who died at the hospital, according to Miami-Dade County. It's believed two people have not yet been identified.

Pizzo's pictures show only the underground parking garage remains. The 12-story structure was constructed above it and in the weeks since the collapse, it's this portion of the building that investigators have zeroed in on to figure out what led to the disaster.

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement said the debris cleared from the collapse site has been relocated to an "evidentiary debris collection site near the airport."

It is proving difficult, she said, to recover all the human remains.

"Some of the factors that impeded the search work against us, like fire and water. The enormous pressure of the weight of the collapse and the passage of time also make it more challenging," Cava said. "Our teams are committed to doing everything possible to bring closure to the families, and that’s why they continue to search the debris."