WASHINGTON -- A woman is in critical, but stable condition after a suspect poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 37th Street Southeast.

Police say the suspect poured gasoline on the victim and then lit her on fire.

The suspect fled the scene. Police have not released any information about the suspect's description.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

No additional information has been released at this time.

