VALRICO, Fla. — A little girl whose disappearance sparked an Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities confirm.
Tinnley West has been located, and the alert has been discontinued, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the 1-year-old had been inside a silver Volkswagen Tiguan SUV that was stolen from the driveway of a home around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico.
Investigators say West was sleeping in the back at the time the SUV was taken. She was wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants with rainbows, and a single sandal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
