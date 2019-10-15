TAMPA, Fla — A young girl died from her injuries after she likely was left in a Jeep all day before her parents called 911, according to Tampa police.

Officers and Tampa Fire Rescue were sent around 6:24 p.m. Monday to the area of N. 19th and E. Sewaha streets on a report of 1-and-a-half-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing, a news release states.

The toddler was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. Tampa police later Monday evening said she passed away.

It's believed the girl was accidentally left inside the family's SUV this morning, said police, adding the parents called 911 upon her discovery.

"From what we've been able to piece together so far, it looks like it was a busy morning for the family and the child was accidentally left in the car for most of the day," Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty said.

"There's no signs of foul play but we're investigating to make sure we rule everything out."

An investigation is ongoing.

