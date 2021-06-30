Tampa gator attack caught on camera

The Tampa man attacked by a gator in the Myakka River caught the whole thing on his GoPro.

Jeffrey Heim was free diving in the river on May 30 when he was attacked by a nearly seven-foot gator. Heim suffered several head injuries and had 34 staples in his head.

The man attacked by this gator caught it on his @GoPro 👀 pic.twitter.com/XneVRzh0aZ — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) June 30, 2021

A week after the attack, the GoPro he was wearing was recovered from the river. Heim said he always wears a GoPro when searching for shark teeth because he likes to film the discovery. Unfortunately, in June he found himself filming gator teeth instead.

"I remembered every part of it honestly. It was intense," Heim stated.

Heim has a passion for finding shark teeth which is why he was in the Myakka River. He even created his own company named Shrkco because of his love for finding shark teeth.

Heim said when he watched the GoPro footage of the attack, it wasn't easy. "It was unbelievable being able to watch it again. It was very difficult. It was very intense for me. It was more stressful than when it happened originally for me," Heim explained.

Heim said after such a brutal bite, he is lucky to be alive. "Watching the moment where you almost died," Heim added.

He now is taking this as a safety lesson to not dive in the Myakka River. "I’m just lucky on all counts that it wasn’t worse. I think it hit me in the right spot," Heim said.

FWC said per protocol, a trapper would remove and kill the gator. Heim was adamant that he didn't want the gator killed. Heim said he found out the gator was bitten by another gator and didn't survive the injury.