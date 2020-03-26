CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen who they said may have run away.

According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Tara Anderson was last seen on Sunday at her home in the Sixes Road / Blankets Creek area.

Authorities said she is approximately 5’04” tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has purple hair and green eyes. A description of the clothing she was last seen in was not available from the sheriff's office.

Anyone who has information on where she is, or may have seen her, is asked to call the sheriff's office or 911.

MORE HEADLINES

Coronavirus in Georgia: Confirmed cases jump to 1,525 with 48 deaths

With jobless claims up due to COVID-19, Georgia extends length of time individuals can collect unemployment benefits

Coweta County mammogram technician who died of COVID-19 wasn't found for hours