MINNEAPOLIS - Target is kicking off what is expected to be an ultra-competitive holiday retail season by revealing Black Friday deals three weeks before the actual day.

The Minnesota--based retailer says the deals offer the lowest prices of the year on everything from toys and TVs to electronics and kitchen gadgets. While some won't be available until Black Friday, others can be purchased immediately as part of Target's Black Friday preview sale.

Target stores will open for Black Friday shoppers Thanksgiving night at 5 p.m., and close at 1 a.m. They will reopen to shoppers at 7 a.m. Friday, November 23.

Shoppers can also experience new mobile checkout technology at stores coast to coast, that allows Target guests to skip traditional checkout lines and pay a team member for their items anywhere in the store.

Redcard holders get an extra jump on things with access to more than 100 Black Friday deals starting Wednesday, November 21.

For more details check out the Target website.

