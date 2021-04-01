Detectives say it appears that the victim stepped into the line of fire just as the other man pulled the trigger.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Ada County Sheriff's Office employee accidentally shot another man to death while target shooting, Boise Police say.

The shooting happened at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 28000 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

According to police, the shooter called to report that he had been doing target practice when he shot the other man on accident. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives with Boise Police determined the man had been leaning across a truck bed to shoot at a target when the victim emerged from the other side of the truck and moved into the line of fire just as the first man pulled the trigger.

Investigators say the death "appeared to be a tragic accident." The names of the shooter and the victim have not been released.

The investigation is being forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutors Office for review. Boise Police were called in to handle the investigation because the man is an Ada County Sheriff's Office employee.