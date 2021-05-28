TBI: Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe in south Alabama

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook was found safe in the town of Samson.

SAMSON, Ala. — A Tennessee teen missing since her father allegedly abducted her in 2019 has been located in Alabama.

A search continues for her father, John Westbrook, who is wanted on aggravated kidnapping charges after taking her from Chattanooga.

Sampson's police chief said an officer identified her after pulling her over for a missing tail light.

Tennessee prosecutors had issued an alert that referred to her as endangered, but she told the officer she was OK, had just turned 18 and was free.