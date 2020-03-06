WASHINGTON — Update: 6/4/2020:

Gas canisters collected by WUSA9 crews Monday night indicate that artificial CS tear gas was indeed used by federal law enforcement agents clearing out the protesters next to Lafayette Square.

The canisters, newly analyzed by WUSA9, show that not only was natural OC gas used, as previously reported, but that artificial CS gas, or what is more commonly known as tear gas, was used as well. WUSA9 crews as well as eyewitnesses described a green smoke coming from the canisters. Immediate symptoms include burning, watery eyes, throat constriction and severe coughing.

The US Park Police denied using CS or OC canisters to WUSA9 in a call Thursday morning. US Secret Service was also present. WUSA9 is asking that agency for a response. DC Metro Police was not witnessed near that intersection on foot.

ORIGINAL STORY

United States Park Police said Tuesday they did not use tear gas to clear protesters from Lafayette Square before President Donald Trump left the White House for a photo opp on the grounds that hundreds had just occupied at St. John's Church.

The law enforcement that cleared the area did use a type of gas that produces similar symtpoms as tear gas, called Oleoresins Capiscum, or "OC" for short.

The specific product used is a CM Skat Shell made by Defense Technology that "is widely used as a crowd management tool for the rapid and broad deployment of chemical agent," according to the company's website.

The OC gas causes the same tears and tight breath as tear gas, and comes out green.

When @usparkpolicepio says they didn’t use “CS or CN” tear gas, technically that’s correct. “OC” gas cannisters used instead. Causes same tears, tight breath and comes out green. This is not a smoke canister. I picked this off the street after it was launched at us Monday. pic.twitter.com/UuGJy0A6cr — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) June 3, 2020

A paper in the British Medical Journal about riot control talks about different gas canisters.

Both natural OC and Tear Gas, which is an artificial compound that goes by the acronyms CS and CN gas, cause the same symptoms and have similar toxicity and health risks, according to the doctors writing that study.

The study shares that significant clinical effects are not anticipated when people come in contact with OC, CS or CN gas.

WSUA9 has reached out to the US Park Police to ask how many 40 mm OC gas canisters they used on the crowd at Lafayette Square. They did not immediately respond.

Rubber bullets, pepper pellets and flash-bang grenades have also been used during protests in the District over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Tuesday evening saw mostly peaceful protests that came amid a curfew in place for residents in the District. Protests in D.C. have been held for five days now.



