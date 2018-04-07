RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. - A young driver escaped injury after the car he was driving plunged into a washed out Renville County road Tuesday morning.

The pictures were captured by the Renville County Sheriff's Office and posted on Facebook.

"This 16-year-old driver was very lucky to have escaped without any injuries thanks in part to his seatbelt and airbags. Remember, always BUCKLE UP; you just never know what situation you might encounter!" the post reads.

KARE 11's Heidi Wigdahl spoke with the boy's grandmother. She says he was driving to work when it happened. She added this is his first car! Wigdahl will have more on this story tonight on the KARE 11 News at 10.

Portions of southwestern Minnesota continue to deal with flash flooding after more than seven inches of rain fell Tuesday morning.

